Princess Mette-Marit Marks 47th Birthday with New Photos — with a Guest Appearance from Her Dogs!

Happy birthday, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway!

The royal celebrated her 47th birthday on Wednesday, marking the occasion by releasing two stunning portraits.

Mette-Marit stands out in an orange dress against a backdrop of trees in a close-up photo, smiling at the camera. Her two dogs crash the shot in a second behind-the-scenes image, with one pup jumping up on her lap for some pets as she sits on a white couch.

The pictures appear to be part of a recent family photo shoot last month in honor of her husband Prince Haakon which also featured their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus.

Despite announcing in fall 2018 that she had been diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, Princess Mette-Marit hasn’t slowed down. The royal has chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is currently no way to reverse or slow down the damage to the lungs.

"For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in,” Crown Princess Mette-Marit said in a statement. “The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I choose to inform about this now, partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods without official program. In connection with treatment and when the disease is more active, this will be necessary."

The Royal Court stressed that finding the disease early “is favorable considering the prognosis.”