Princess Mary of Denmark Wore the Same New Year's Eve Dress for the Fourth Time

Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary didn’t have to go very far to find her New Year’s Eve outfit — she went straight to her own closet!

The mother of four attended the royal family’s annual New Year reception in Copenhagen on Tuesday night looking glamorous in a burgundy dress featuring long sleeves. But royal fans have seen this look before — at the very same event.

This is the fourth time Princess Mary has worn the velvet gown to ring in the New Year, with its debut back in 2007 while pregnant with her second child, Princess Isabella.

The Australian-born royal, 47, even styled the dress similarly each time she has worn it, opting for the same glittering tiara as well as her various medals. However, this year she returned to classic jewels after trying out a modern twist: a velvet choker necklace in 2014.

Princess Mary is not the only royal who rewears her classic looks. Kate Middleton, 37, has long been known to repeat her favorite outfits, sometimes years apart. Like Mary, she has even recycled gorgeous gowns. The mother of three joined husband Prince William at the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards in November 2018 in a teal floor-length gown with lace cap sleeves and a belted waist by Jenny Packam that made its debut on Kate back in 2012! However, she opted to let her hair down in loose waves for the second time around.

Meghan Markle, 38, has already developed a knack for bringing new life to previously seen outfits during her short time as a member of the royal family. During her tour of Africa with Prince Harry this fall, she repeated four go-to ensembles.

Queen Margrethe, 79, led the annual celebration in an aquamarine gown with a floral pattern and lace sleeves. She completed the look with a fur throw as well as an emerald tiara, necklace and bracelet.

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim also joined the party hand-in-hand, with the princess in a dark grey gown with three-quarter length sleeves. Meanwhile, the royal men looked dapper in uniform.