Princess Mary of Denmark Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Christmas

The wife of heir Prince Frederik is isolating and no other family members are believed to be infected

Princess Mary of Denmark is the latest royal to test positive for COVID-19.

The palace announced Wednesday that the wife of Danish heir Prince Frederik tested positive for COVID-19 and is staying in isolation at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg.

"There is no indication that others in the family are infected. In connection with the test result, the Royal House of Denmark is receiving advice from the Danish Patient Safety Authority concerning detection of infection," the press release continued. "The Crown Princess will remain in isolation until it is once again safe to end the isolation according to the applicable guidelines."

The Australian-born princess, who shares four children with Prince Frederik, will celebrate her milestone 50th birthday in February. Their eldest son, Prince Christian, tested positive for COVID-19 last December following an outbreak at his school.

In August 2020, Princess Mary apologized for breaking coronavirus protocols after shaking hands with a host during her visit to the Grenaa sea aquarium.

"On land, at sea and in the air — we have to get used to wearing a mask. It is important that we all follow the health authorities' recommendations together," she said on Instagram the following day.

"Yesterday I was in Grenaa for my first official visit after the summer holidays," she continued. "At sea and in the air it went fine, but on land I made a mistake and I unfortunately shook hands. It reminded me how important it is that we help each other live up to the recommendations. Stay safe and take care of each other."

Meanwhile, Prince Haakon of Norway is isolating after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. Prince Haakon has no symptoms, according to the Norwegian palace.

Princess Mary joins a long list of royals from around the world who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden showed "slight symptoms" after testing positive in March 2021, months after Victoria's brother Prince Carl Philip and sister-in-law Princess Sofia caught the illness and experienced flu-like symptoms.