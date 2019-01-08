Denmark's Princess Mary Joins the Royal Mom Photography Club with Casual Birthday Shots of Twins

Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent
HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark.
Stephanie Petit
January 08, 2019 12:24 PM

Happy birthday, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine!

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark got behind the camera to snap some casual photos marking the eighth birthday of the youngest of her four children, twins Vincent and Josephine. Taken outside, the duo smiled for a joint picture along with individual portraits.

“Today Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine fill eight years, and on the occasion of the birthday, the Crown Princess has the joy to share a series of new pictures of their royal highnesses,” the Danish royal family captioned a post on their Instagram account, making sure to give Princess Mary photo credit.

Princess Josephine
HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark.
Prince Vincent
HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark.

Princess Mary isn’t the only royal mom with an affinity for capturing her children’s special moments. Kate Middleton, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, has also flexed her artistic skills by taking photos of Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She has captured milestone moments, including their first official portraits, birthday snaps and first day of school shots.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Family Photo Album! See All the Times the Royal Mom Got Behind the Camera

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Prince George
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire via Getty

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also finds artistic inspiration in her children. When the palace released snaps from the Swedish royal family’s summer, Princess Victoria was behind sweet shots of her daughter bonding with a miniature horse, as well as a cute photo of the siblings sharing a giant hug. Victoria also snapped her husband and children during a nature walk in the woods.

Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle
Kungahuset/Instagram
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar
H.K.H. Kronprinsessan

Victoria captured another special moment over the holidays, when Princess Estelle, 6, and Prince Oscar, 2, dressed up for St. Lucia’s Day.

