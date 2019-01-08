Denmark's Princess Mary Joins the Royal Mom Photography Club with Casual Birthday Shots of Twins

Happy birthday, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine!

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark got behind the camera to snap some casual photos marking the eighth birthday of the youngest of her four children, twins Vincent and Josephine. Taken outside, the duo smiled for a joint picture along with individual portraits.

“Today Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine fill eight years, and on the occasion of the birthday, the Crown Princess has the joy to share a series of new pictures of their royal highnesses,” the Danish royal family captioned a post on their Instagram account, making sure to give Princess Mary photo credit.

Princess Mary isn’t the only royal mom with an affinity for capturing her children’s special moments. Kate Middleton, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, has also flexed her artistic skills by taking photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She has captured milestone moments, including their first official portraits, birthday snaps and first day of school shots.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also finds artistic inspiration in her children. When the palace released snaps from the Swedish royal family’s summer, Princess Victoria was behind sweet shots of her daughter bonding with a miniature horse, as well as a cute photo of the siblings sharing a giant hug. Victoria also snapped her husband and children during a nature walk in the woods.

Victoria captured another special moment over the holidays, when Princess Estelle, 6, and Prince Oscar, 2, dressed up for St. Lucia’s Day.