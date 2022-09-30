Princess Mary of Denmark Reacts to Queen's 'Difficult Decision' to Remove Grandchildren's Titles

Although the change does not apply to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's four children, she revealed, "We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 02:36 PM

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is sharing her thoughts on Queen Margrethe's decision to strip four grandchildren of their current royal titles — and revealed that her own children may not keep their titles forever.

On Wednesday, the Danish royal palace announced that the children of Prince Joachim, Queen Margrethe's second son, will no longer have their prince/princess or "His/Her Highness" titles starting on Jan. 1, 2023. Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat. They will maintain their places in the order of succession to the throne, currently seventh through to the tenth.

The Queen's decision does not change the titles for the four children of Crown Prince Frederik, who is heir to the throne, and Crown Princess Mary. Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will both continue to be part of the royal house.

Princess Mary spoke out about the news affecting her niece and nephews on Friday when she attended the opening of the 6th International Youth Conference "Re-imagine Youth Mental Health."

Princess Mary of Denmark
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive," Princess Mary told reporters, according to Hello! magazine. "Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one."

While Frederik and Mary's son Prince Christian is second in line to the throne behind his father, their other children may not keep their royal titles forever.

"We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes," Crown Princess Mary, 50, said. "Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian's time, or when Christian's time begins to approach."

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at Fredensborg Palace on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Prince Vincent, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Isabella, Queen Margrethe, Prince Christian, Princess Josephine and Crown Princess Mary. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Although Queen Margrethe said she had been considering the change for some time and believes "it will be good for them in their future," Prince Joachim and other members of the family said they are saddened and surprised by the news. Speaking to a Danish media outlet, Joachim said he was given "five days' notice" of the title change for his four children.

"We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he told Ekstra Bladet. "They find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

Nikolai and Felix are the sons of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Prince Joachim got remarried to Princess Marie in 2008, and they later welcomed Henrik and Athena.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe with Prince Joachim and his family. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Prince Nikolai told Ekstra Bladet he was "very sad" and "confused" by his grandmother's announcement.

"My whole family and I are, of course, very sad," he said. "We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone."

Nikolai added, "I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Nikolai, who is a model and has walked the runway for brands like Dior, said he was only informed of the decision a few days before the news went public.

"I haven't counted the days, but it can't be longer than a little over a week ago," he said.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark
Prince Nikolai. Jacopo Raule/Getty

The Danish palace also noted that "the Queen's decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years."

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October 2019 that the children of his younger two children Princess Madeleine (who is married to Chris O'Neill) and Prince Carl Philip (who is married to Princess Sofia) would no longer be official members of the royal house. They retained their titles of prince or princess, but the titles became personal meaning any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Related Articles
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix
Prince Nikolai of Denmark Is 'Confused' by Grandmother's Decision to Strip Him of Royal Title
Prince Joachim (R) and Princess Marie of Denmark look on as they leave The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on September 30, 2019, following a luncheon after a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac. - Former French President Jacques Chirac died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86.
Prince Joachim of Denmark Says He Had '5 Days' Notice' of His Children's Titles Being Stripped
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Strips Four Grandchildren of Their Royal Titles
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe Speaks After Taking Prince and Princess Titles Away from Her Grandchildren
Countess Alexandra of Denmark
Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix's Mom Says She's 'in Shock' by Decision to Strip Them of Titles
denmark royals
Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Host Party That Looks Straight Out of 'Bridgerton'!
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attends a reception at the end of their two day visit to The Netherlands at the Danish residence on June 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Frederik of Denmark and Princess Mary's Surprising Love Story (They Met in a Pub!)
Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset © Princess Mary and Prince Frederik with their son Christian
Prince Frederik of Denmark Pulls Son from School Following Alarming Allegations at Establishment
Princess Mary of Denmark Stuns in New Portraits for 50th Birthday
Princess Mary of Denmark Wears Historic Tiara in Dazzling 50th Birthday Portraits: See Photos!
Princess Mary of Denmark
Princess Mary of Denmark Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Christmas
Queen Margrethe - 80th Birthday Portrait
How Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Celebrating Her 80th Birthday with Royal Family in Quarantine
Prince Felix, Prince George
Prince George Shares His Birthday with a Royal Teenager!
Princess Isabella Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth Shares Her Birthday with a Royal Teenager!
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Madeleine Reacts to Her Kids' Royal Titles Being Removed: 'I Think It's Good'
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II's Youngest Grandchild, James Severn, Stands Guard at Her Coffin at Age 14
Princess Margaret, Peter Townsend
Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend's Relationship: A Look Back