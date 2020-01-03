Image zoom Princess Märtha Louise and daughters Emma Tallulah Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Maud Angelica Behn place flowers on the casket HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Martha Louise of Norway received the support of thousands of Norwegians as she bid an emotional farewell to late husband Ari Behn in Oslo on Friday.

The author — who died by suicide on Christmas Day at age 47 — was married to the princess for 14 years before divorcing in 2016. Together they shared three daughters: Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11.

Accompanied by elder brother Crown Prince Haakon, 46, the princess looked visibly upset as she arrived with her children at the 300-year-old Oslo Cathedral to pay tribute to Behn.

Outside, a crowd of thousands gathered in silence from as early as 6am — seven hours before the ceremony — under crisp Scandinavian skies to pay their own quiet respects, with hundreds more gathered inside the cathedral. It was his family’s wish that as many people as possible were able to take part in the ceremony, which was conducted by the bishop of Oslo, Kari Veiteberg.

In a particularly poignant touch, a painting from Maud Angelica was laid on top of Behn’s coffin throughout the service, surrounded by numerous floral tributes from friends and family. Maud Angelica had intended to give the portrait to her father as a Christmas gift, but was tragically unable to do so.

Image zoom Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and King Harald LISE ASERUD/NTB SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images

Image zoom HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images

Other mourners included Prince Haakon’s wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 46, and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 15 and Prince Sverre Magnus, 14 — plus Mette-Marit’s L.A.-based eldest son Marius Borg Høiby, 22, who she had with ex-partner Morten Borg.

Image zoom Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands and Prince Daniel of Sweden Vidar Ruud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Daniel of Sweden, 46, husband of Crown Princess Victoria, 42, was spotted too. Victoria was unable to attend after the couple’s 7-year-old daughter Princess Estelle broke her leg in a skiing accident. The Swedish royal couple were close friends with Behn and his former wife.

Behn’s girlfriend, lawyer Ebba Rysst Heilman, 35, was also in attendance. She sat in the front row beside Behn’s parents and walked out behind his coffin.

Image zoom Ari Behn and Princess Martha Louise in 2015. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty

While the exact circumstances of Behn’s death remain unclear, the author had a history of alcoholism and depression. In a 2009 interview with Massiv magazine, he described himself as being depressed, lonely and difficult to live with.

On the cover of his book 2018 Inferno, he wrote that he was “too intense, full of words and much too much force,” before adding that he was also “shy and shameless.”

“I couldn’t hold back. I let it burn,” he added.

In an interview to promote Inferno with Dagbladet Magasinet, Behn also revealed that he’d once been rushed to hospital in an ambulance after suffering a severe “panic attack” in the aftermath of his divorce from Princess Martha Louise.

Behn’s death was confirmed by King Harald and Queen Sonja on Christmas Day, who described the author in a statement as “an important part of our family for many years.” The royal family also lowered the Norwegian flag to half-mast outside the royal winter retreat Kongsseteren, in the hills above Oslo.

Image zoom Ari Behn, Princess Martha Louise and their three daughters celebrating Norway National Day in London in 2013. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

“Several of us are entering the new year of sadness in our hearts,” King Harald added in his traditional New Year’s Eve message to the nation on December 31. “We are strongly influenced by Ari Behn’s death this Christmas. It has been warm to experience people’s compassion and lit candles at the Palace Square. There is comfort in all the good memories and beautiful words that have been conveyed about the father of three of our dear grandchildren.

“Sometimes life is not to endure. For some, it gets so dark that nothing helps. Not even the love of their loved ones. Some see no other way than to leave life. Those who remain must live on. Poorer — without the one they loved.”

The King continued, “We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father — and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother.”

Princess Martha Louise, who is now dating American spiritual guide Shaman Durek, has not released a statement on her ex-husband’s death. It has been reported that Verrett and the princess were together for the Christmas holidays when they received news of Behn’s death.

In 2017, Behn also made international headlines when he alleged Kevin Spacey of groping him at a Nobel Peace Prize banquet in Oslo in 2007.

“We had a nice conversation, he was sat next to me,” Behn told Norwegian radio station P4 about meeting the Oscar winner. “After five minutes, he says ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette’ — and then he touched me right on the balls under the table. (Spacey has denied all allegations of assault.)

“I got more than I bargained for,” added Behn, before revealing that he was so shocked by the incident he could only say in response “Eh, maybe later.”

Ebba Rysst Heilman shared an emotional tribute on Instagram following the death of her boyfriend.

“Now your heart has found peace, but it will always beat strongly in my body,” she wrote. “Fortunately, you knew that — and also how much I loved you because I told you every day.

“I will do everything I promised you because you made me believe in me. I can write in ink so that the tears gush. Thanks to everyone who takes care of me. I am eternally grateful for this support.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.