Princess Märtha Louise's Boyfriend Shaman Durek Breaks Silence on Death of Royal's Ex-Husband

Following Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s first statement on the death of her ex-husband, Ari Behn, her current partner is now speaking out for the first time about the tragedy.

Shaman Durek — a Los Angeles-based “spiritual guide and gifted healer” whose celebrity following includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek — shared a short statement on his Instagram page on Sunday.

“Out of deep respect for Märtha and Ari’s children, I will not comment further on the passing of their father, not now nor later, other than to say I am so incredibly sad for their loss,” he wrote on a photo of a water lily.

Behn — an author who died by suicide on Christmas Day at age 47 — was married to the princess for 14 years before divorcing in 2016. Together they shared three daughters: Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11. He was laid to rest on Friday at Oslo Cathedral by members of the royal family. (Durek did not attend the funeral.)

Princess Märtha Louise, 48, broke her silence hours after the ceremony.

“Dear Ari, We were supposed to be together at Christmas and celebrating. We had all been looking forward to it. And we are so infinitely sad and sorry for the loss of just you, because you were the girls’ warm, funny, wise and good dad that they so dearly miss,” the royal wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her late ex.

“We miss the funny comments, your fine viewpoints, the poetic tone, the overflowing compliments, the great love you had for them. Today you would have been so proud of them. But now there is a void where you were, because no one can ever replace you for our beautiful girls. And it is so painful to think that you would leave the earth. We are in deep sorrow and pain all together,” she said. “An invisible illness took you more and more, because that’s when the mental health fails. For a long time, we gradually saw you disappear, but we held on to the belief that this would go well. Your family fought for you. They have been there for you day and night.”

The mom of three concluded, “You are and will continue to be deeply missed, Ari. And I feel sad that you never really understood how loved you were. I hope that we who are left can be good at praising each other and saying the nice words to each other. For we have this life to share just how happy we are for each other and what wonderful qualities we see in each other. We keep you in love, Ari, and move on with your words: Every day is a party and you are a piece of jewelry.”

Image zoom Princess Märtha Louise and her three daughters at the funeral of ex-husband Ari Behn HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Martha Louise confirmed her romance with Shaman Durek in May.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine,” she captioned a series of snaps. “@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”

The royal, whose parents are King Harald V and Queen Sonja, continued, “I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.”

“Her powers are intense,” Durek, 45, previously told PEOPLE of Märtha, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne. “Her powers, when she uses them on me, sometimes I start crying. I see things; she sees the blind spot of what I see. So when I see something in someone, she comes in and completes the picture from the other side.”

He adds: “It becomes this complete circle, so everyone’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ “