Shaman Durek Reunites with His 'Muse' Princess Märtha Louise for Her 50th Birthday Celebrations
Kevin Kreider, Kelly My Li and Kane Lim of Bling Empire attended the Beverly Hills Bash
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has reunited with her boyfriend Shaman Durek to celebrate a milestone birthday!
After marking Märtha Louise's 50th birthday on September 22 apart, the royal made her way to California to reunite with her boyfriend, a "spiritual guide and gifted healer" whose celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek.
She was treated to a surprise birthday party at his Beverly Hills home, where guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and appetizers by chef Manouschka Gurrier and music by the Cattus Quartet and DJ Mike Bell.
The guest list included The Queen's Gambit actor Matthew Dennis Lewis and Kevin Kreider, Kelly My Li and Kane Lim from Netflix's hit show Bling Empire. Also attending: artist Chaz Guest, spiritual and wellness teachers Derek Jameson, Millana Snow and Tiensiren, and Stargate record producer and songwriter Mikkel S. Eriksen, producer Kent Speakman and producer and vocalist Maejor.
"I'm very honored and grateful to have such beautiful friends and family and to be connected to this amazing woman who I'm planning to spend the rest of my life with," Shaman Durek, 46, told guests in a speech. "It's wonderful to have so many beautiful, soulful, gifted, and loving people surrounding us as we celebrate the life of my beloved."
"I'm so happy that you are all here witnessing the grace and beauty of Princess Märtha and the muse she is to me and many," he continued. "Life is about filling people's lives and you all do that for Princess Märtha and me. We're truly delighted to have you all here as we embrace and honor Princess Märtha and share our blessings for her next year. Thank you for being here and being an integral part of this beautiful woman's birthday, who touches my life and heart.'
Princess Märtha Louise also thanked her friends for the "beautiful evening."
"My heart is so full. I'm in deep appreciation for each of you being in my life. You are all so important to me," she said.
Earlier this month, Shaman Durek surprised the daughter of Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja with a garnet stone and diamond jewelry set by designer Paige Novick. The two-finger ring features of cluster of pear-shaped gemstones, while the gold cuff bracelet is lined with diamonds.
"We're star-crossed lovers across the sea, but our love is defined by friendship and devotion," Shaman Durek told PEOPLE. "It is through our friendship that we have built this ability to handle the distance between our hearts."
"I wanted to get her a beautiful piece of jewelry that represents friendship and love — that's the garnet stone," he said. "The precious diamonds represent the love of the stars that I look upon in the sky knowing that I count the days on when we will be back together."
Durek said that Märtha Louise is "the love of my life."
"A powerful woman, a wise woman and a gifted woman, and an amazing mother, friend and family to many," he said. "I wanted to give her something that would commemorate that, both in beauty and essence."