The intimate series, called Martha, will debut in 2021 and focus on her life with American “spiritual guide” Shaman Durek and the tragic suicide of her ex-husband Ari Behn

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Filming Reality Documentary to Show Her Life 'in a New Way'

The royal world is coming to reality TV!

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway announced Monday that she's shooting a fly-on-the-wall documentary series to show her “life in a different and new way.”

"I am a public figure, and the press writes a lot about me,” Märtha Louise, 49, says in a release via Norwegian broadcaster TV2, adding that the show aims to set the record straight about her much talked about personal life.

"It has been important to me that this is not a TV project that hunts for sensations," continues Märtha Louise, who is dating American “spiritual guide” to the stars Shaman Durek.

"I can open up in front of the camera, but I am also concerned with honesty and that you do not contribute to speculation about me and my life," she continued.

The documentary, called Märtha, is already being filmed in Norway and will detail the impact that the combination of the coronavirus and the tragic Christmas Day suicide of ex-husband, Ari Behn, has had on the princess.

The pair were married for 15 years before divorcing in 2017 and share daughters Maud Angelica, 17, Leah Isadora, 15, and Emma Tallulah, 12.

"The most important thing I do is to be present for my daughters," Martha Louise tells TV2 about her life during the heartbreak and lockdown of 2020.

"We are a family in grief, and in addition, we have become very isolated, like most others in Norway."

Märtha Louise's announcement comes just one month after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "epic" multi-year deal to produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming with the streaming giant.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Meghan and Harry said in a statement shortly afterward.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

Despite claims in U.K. newspaper The Sun that the deal also includes a reality show providing a "glimpse into their lives," Harry and Meghan later confirmed to PEOPLE that this wasn't the case.

"The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows," a spokesman told PEOPLE in a statement.

The same cannot be said of Märtha Louise, however — in fact, she's hoping to achieve the exact opposite.

"We get to know a princess who goes her own way and an insight into what it is like to be born into a life with everyone's eyes on her," program editor Katrine Haldorsen adds in the TV2 release.