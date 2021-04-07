Royals in America! Princess Martha Louise of Norway Is Planning a Move to the U.S.

Another royal is looking to settle down in America.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has shared her plans to move with her three daughters to the United States.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Right now there is COVID and it is difficult to plan, but we plan to move with time," she told Norwegian newspaper VG. "The children will, of course, join me. We will keep the home in Lommedalen anyway. We must have a home in Norway. We'll still be here a lot. We can not leave beautiful Norway completely."

Princess Martha Louise, 49, is currently dating Shaman Durek — a Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" whose celebrity following includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek. The two have not seen each other since Christmas, when Durek visited Norway for the holidays.

"He is in Los Angeles, and now we do not know when we will see each other again," the daughter of King Harald V said.

Princess Martha Louise confirmed her romance with Shaman Durek in May 2019.

"When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine," she captioned a series of snaps. "@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal continued, "I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."

Princess Martha Louise Image zoom Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn | Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch