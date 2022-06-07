The daughter of Norway's King Harald and the Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" have described themselves as "star-crossed lovers"

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Are Engaged: 'The One Who Makes My Heart Skip'

Shaman Durek — a Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" whose celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek — popped the question to the daughter of Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja. The couple shared the news on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

"She said YES!" Durek, 47, captioned a photo of the couple looking into each other's eyes, with Princess Märtha Louise sharing a look at her engagement ring. "When you know you know. There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one."

"I'm overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes. Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance. Changing the world through our love," he added.

Princess Märtha Louise, 50, wrote on her Instagram, "I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with. Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man."

King Harald and Queen Sonja as well as Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the princess' brother and sister-in-law, released statements congratulating the couple.

Princess Märtha Louise confirmed her romance with Shaman Durek in May 2019.

"When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine," she captioned a series of snaps. "@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being."

The royal continued, "I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."

"We're star-crossed lovers across the sea, but our love is defined by friendship and devotion," Shaman Durek previously told PEOPLE. "It is through our friendship that we have built this ability to handle the distance between our hearts."

In April 2021, Princess Märtha Louise said she had not seen her boyfriend since Christmas when Durek visited Norway for the holidays.

"He is in Los Angeles, and now we do not know when we will see each other again," the mother of three (from her previous marriage to author Ari Behn, who died by suicide on Christmas 2019) told Norwegian newspaper VG.

Märtha Louise also shared her plans to move to the U.S.