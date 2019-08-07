Why Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Is Ditching Her Royal Title After 'Discussions with Family'

Image zoom Princess Märtha Louise Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is making a big change when it comes to her official royal title.

The royal has agreed to stop using the title of “Princess” in her business activities, the Norwegian Royal Household announced on Wednesday.

Princess Märtha has been on tour with her American boyfriend, Shaman Durek (a.k.a. Derek Verrett), a “spiritual guide and gifted healer” to the stars who counts Gwyneth Paltrow among his celebrity clients. Their speaking tour was called “The Princess and the Shaman.”

The 47-year-old royal, whose parents are King Harald V and Queen Sonja, shared the decision on Instagram, writing: “There have been many discussions about my use of title in a commercial context lately. The fact that I used Princess in the title of my tour, I have said before that I am very sorry, and I still stand by that. It was a mistake and I understand that it provokes when the princess title is used this way.

“The discussions are something I have taken seriously, and in collaboration with my family we have found that it is best that we make some changes.

Image zoom Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“We have therefore jointly come to the conclusion that I use the title princess when I represent the Royal House, do my official assignments at home and abroad and in private contexts. From now on I will not use my princess title in a commercial context. That is, in all commercial contexts, I only use Märtha Louise.

“I find this to be a good solution where there is a clear distinction between my business activities and my role as representative of the Royal House, and that I have thus created room for greater freedom in my business activities.”

A new promotional shot of their webinar showed the official name change.

Three years after the royal divorced husband Ari Behn after 14 years of marriage, Märtha Louise, who has three daughters from her marriage, confirmed she was in a new relationship with American Shaman Durek by sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine,” she captioned the pictures. “@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”

Princess Märtha Louise continued, “I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.”