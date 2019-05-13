Princess Martha Louise of Norway Shares First Photos with Her New American Boyfriend

Princess Martha Louise of Norway is sharing her new love with the world.

Three years after the royal divorced husband Ari Behn after 14 years of marriage, Martha Louise confirmed she was in a new relationship with American Shaman Durek by sharing a series of photos on her Instagram account on Sunday.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine,” she captioned the couple shots. “@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”

Princess Martha Louise continued, “I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.”

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The 47-year-old royal, whose parents are King Harald V and Queen Sonja, also had a message for would-be critics: “Hold your horses.”

“It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me,” she wrote. “I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it.”

Martha Louise added, “Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy.”

Princess Martha Louise and her ex-husband, Ari Behn Patrick van Katwijk/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Durek also shared the snaps, taken by photographer Daryl Henderson, on his own Instagram page along with a sweet message.

“There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that’s unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I’d rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all,” he wrote. “This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I’m sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement.”

“I’m free when I’m with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty,” he continued. “Happy Mothers Day powerful women of the world. I honor you and your devotion to life.”

Princess Martha Louise Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Martha Louise, who has three daughters from her marriage, shared a meme asking Santa Claus to bring her a boyfriend in Dec. 2017.

“I want a unicorn for Christmas,” reads the funny image, to which Santa responds: “Be realistic.”

”Me: Okay, I want a boyfriend,” the meme continues, “Santa: What color do you want your unicorn?”

She captioned the post, “#ChristmasWishes,” with a few laughing emojis.