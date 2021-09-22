Princess Märtha Louise and 'Star-Crossed Lover' Shaman Durek Celebrate Her 50th Birthday with Surprise Jewels

"We're star-cross lovers across the sea, but our love is defined by friendship and devotion," Shaman Durek tells PEOPLE

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway kicked off her 50th birthday celebrations with a meaningful gift from her boyfriend, Shaman Durek.

Shaman Durek — a Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" whose celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek — surprised Märtha Louise in from the U.S. on the eve of her birthday with garnet stone and diamond jewelry set by designer Paige Novick. The two-finger ring features of cluster of pear-shaped gemstones, while the gold cuff bracelet is lined with diamonds.

"We're star-crossed lovers across the sea, but our love is defined by friendship and devotion," Shaman Durek tells PEOPLE. "It is through our friendship that we have built this ability to handle the distance between our hearts."

"I wanted to get her a beautiful piece of jewelry that represents friendship and love — that's the garnet stone," he continues. "The precious diamonds represent the love of the stars that I look upon in the sky knowing that I count the days on when we will be back together."

Durek said that Märtha Louise is "the love of my life."

"A powerful woman, a wise woman and a gifted woman, and an amazing mother, friend and family to many," he said. "I wanted to give her something that would commemorate that, both in beauty and essence."

Last year for her birthday, Shaman Durek surprised the royal by visiting her for the occasion.

"I love surprises," Princess Märtha Louise captioned a couple selfie on Instagram. "And the best surprise ever was you turning up for my Birthday, @shamandurek, after 6 long months of being apart. It has been so challenging yet wonderful to see how, even when not seeing each other, we have deepened our connection and understanding for each other."

She added, "One of the main things this corona period has shown me, is that we humans are tougher than we think and can prevail anything, but it's better when we have our loved ones close."

In April, Princess Märtha Louise said she had not seen her boyfriend since Christmas, when Durek visited Norway for the holidays.

"He is in Los Angeles, and now we do not know when we will see each other again," the mother of three (from her previous marriage to late author Ari Behn) told Norwegian newspaper VG.

Märtha Louise also shared her plans to move to the U.S.

"Right now there is COVID and it is difficult to plan, but we plan to move with time," she told the newspaper. "The children will, of course, join me. We will keep the home in Lommedalen anyway. We must have a home in Norway. We'll still be here a lot. We can not leave beautiful Norway completely."

Princess Märtha Louise confirmed her romance with Shaman Durek in May 2019.

"When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine," she captioned a series of snaps. "@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being."

The royal continued, "I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."

Norway's royal family also marked Princess Märtha Louise's milestone 50th birthday by sharing portraits of her on Instagram sporting a pink dress with blue jewelry.