The daughter of Norway's King Harald and the Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" announced their engagement via Instagram on Tuesday

When Shaman Durek Verrett popped the question to Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, he did it with a stunning engagement ring!

Shaman Durek — a Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" whose celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek — spent six months collaborating with jewelry designer Joy Sangalang Smith of COMMUNION to create the emerald and diamond ring, according to a spokesperson for the couple. The gem was chosen as a representation of the unconditional love, strength and resilience of the heart.

Choosing an emerald was also a nod to Princess Märtha Louise's mother, Queen Sonja, who is a fan of emeralds.

The unique ring features a striking emerald as the heart and center and is ethically sourced 3.5 carat stone from Brazil. The emerald sits within a halo of 19 Diamonds, with four trillion-cut diamonds surrounding the face of the ring, each representing the four elements –— earth, air, water and fire.

It has 12 additional diamonds around the shield-shaped face of the ring, designed to protect their sacred bond against negativity, and three additional diamonds on either side of the ring to represent Princess Martha's three daughters.

The infinity detailing on either side of the ring is representative of the Nordic symbolism representing the intertwining of two beings, and the love knot carved beneath the underside of the ring symbolizes their union.

The couple shared the news of their engagement on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

"She said YES!" Durek, 47, captioned a photo of the couple looking into each other's eyes, with Princess Märtha Louise sharing a look at her engagement ring. "When you know you know. There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one."

"I'm overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes. Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance. Changing the world through our love," he added.

Princess Märtha Louise, 50, wrote on her Instagram, "I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with. Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man."

King Harald and Queen Sonja as well as Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the princess' brother and sister-in-law, released statements congratulating the couple.

Princess Märtha Louise confirmed her romance with Shaman Durek in May 2019.

"When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine," she captioned a series of snaps. "@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being."

The royal continued, "I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."