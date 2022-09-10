Royal Wedding Alert! Princess Maria Laura of Belgium Sports Two Bridal Looks — Including a Mini Dress

Belgium's Princess Maria Laura tied the knot with William Isvy on Saturday in Brussels, wearing a Gucci mini dress and custom Vivienne Westwood

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 11:34 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13380549aj) Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy pictured leaving after the wedding ceremony of Princess Maria-Laura of Belgium and William Isvy, at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral (Cathedrale des Saints Michel et Gudule / Sint-Michiels- en Sint-Goedele kathedraal), Saturday 10 September 2022, in Brussels. Royal Wedding Princess Maria Laura With William Isvy, Brussels, Belgium - 10 Sep 2022
Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy. Photo: Shutterstock

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium just tied the knot!

The 34-year-old royal wed William Isvy on Saturday in Brussels, first in a civil ceremony at Brussels City Hall, followed by a religious ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula, Town & Country reports.

According to the outlet, Maria Laura's mini dress for the civil ceremony, featuring vertical pleats, was designed by Gucci, while she wore custom Vivienne Westwood for the church service — as well as the Savoy-Aosta Diamond Tiara, per Town & Country.

The couple's spokesperson, Herve Verhoosel, told Dutch media that the bride's Vivienne Westwood gown has "great historical influence" in its design.

Princess Maria Laura's wedding.
Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy.
L: Caption Princess Maria Laura's wedding. PHOTO: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
R: Caption Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy. PHOTO: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"The corset and neckline are inspired by fashionable women of the 18th century and the fabric that drapes over the shoulders, drapes and falls from the hip is reminiscent of ancient Greek statues," Verhoosel added, per Town & Country.

Among the guests at the nuptials of Maria Laura and her groom, who is French and British, was the bride's father Prince Lorenz of Belgium, and mother, Princess Astrid of Belgium. Princess Astrid is the daughter of Albert II, who was the country's reigning monarch from 1993 to 2013.

Maria Laura's sister Princess Luisa was one of the several royal family members that helped carry the bride's 13-foot-long train into the church, as seen in photos.

Also in attendance for the celebrations were the bride's grandparents, King Albert and Queen Paola.

Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy.
Princess Maria Laura's wedding.
L: Caption Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy. PHOTO: Nicolas Maeterlinck/DDP via ZUMA Press
R: Caption Princess Maria Laura's wedding. PHOTO: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The wedding comes two days after the death of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth, after which the Belgian Royal Palace released a statement on behalf of current monarch King Philippe (Maria Laura's uncle and Princess Astrid's older brother) and Philippe's wife, Queen Mathilde.

"It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," read the Belgian palace's statement. "She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion."

"Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever," they continued. "The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people."

"Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband," the statement concluded.

