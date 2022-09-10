Royal Wedding Alert! Princess Maria Laura of Belgium Sports Two Bridal Looks — Including a Mini Dress

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium just tied the knot!

The 34-year-old royal wed William Isvy on Saturday in Brussels, first in a civil ceremony at Brussels City Hall, followed by a religious ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula, Town & Country reports.

According to the outlet, Maria Laura's mini dress for the civil ceremony, featuring vertical pleats, was designed by Gucci, while she wore custom Vivienne Westwood for the church service — as well as the Savoy-Aosta Diamond Tiara, per Town & Country.

The couple's spokesperson, Herve Verhoosel, told Dutch media that the bride's Vivienne Westwood gown has "great historical influence" in its design.

Princess Maria Laura's wedding. Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy.

"The corset and neckline are inspired by fashionable women of the 18th century and the fabric that drapes over the shoulders, drapes and falls from the hip is reminiscent of ancient Greek statues," Verhoosel added, per Town & Country.

Among the guests at the nuptials of Maria Laura and her groom, who is French and British, was the bride's father Prince Lorenz of Belgium, and mother, Princess Astrid of Belgium. Princess Astrid is the daughter of Albert II, who was the country's reigning monarch from 1993 to 2013.

Maria Laura's sister Princess Luisa was one of the several royal family members that helped carry the bride's 13-foot-long train into the church, as seen in photos.

Also in attendance for the celebrations were the bride's grandparents, King Albert and Queen Paola.

Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy. Princess Maria Laura's wedding.

The wedding comes two days after the death of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth, after which the Belgian Royal Palace released a statement on behalf of current monarch King Philippe (Maria Laura's uncle and Princess Astrid's older brother) and Philippe's wife, Queen Mathilde.

"It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," read the Belgian palace's statement. "She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion."

"Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever," they continued. "The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people."

"Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband," the statement concluded.