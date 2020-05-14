Princess Maria Galitzine, a Descendent of the Habsburg Dynasty, Dies Suddenly at 31

Maria, whose great-grandparents were the last Emperor and Empress of Austria, died on May 4 from a "sudden cardiac aneurysm"

Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine, tragically died from a cardiac aneurysm just days ahead of her 32nd birthday.

The daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine and Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine, neé Archduchess of Austria, died on May 4 from a "sudden cardiac aneurysm," according to an obituary published in The Houston Chronicle. She was laid to rest on May 8 in the Orthodox section of Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A spokesperson for the Emperor Karl League — an organization dedicated to Emperor Karl I, who reigned in Austria-Hungary from 1916 to 1918 — also confirmed the news to Bunte.de.

Maria was born in Luxembourg and grew up in Moscow, where she attended the German School. After graduating, she moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art and Design before her work in interior design took her to Chicago and finally Houston.

She married Rishi Roop Singh, a chef in Houston, in 2017, and had a 2-year-old son, Maxim, who "was the apple of her eye," according to the obituary.

Image zoom Princess Maria Galitzine Facebook

Maria's royal status came from both sides of her family. Her father is a Russian aristocrat, while her mother is the daughter of the Archduke Rudolf of Austria, who was the youngest son of Emperor Charles I of Austria and Empress Zita of Bourbon-Parma (the last Emperor and Empress of Austria), making her a descendent of the Habsburg dynasty.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Maria's sister Tatiana, who also lives in Texas, opened up about her "normal" life despite her royal background to The Houston Chronicle in 2018.