Princess Margaret's Son Rode His Bike Home from the Queen's Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace

James Middleton isn’t the only one making headlines for his bike rides!

David Armstrong-Jones, the second Earl of Snowdon, joined fellow members of the royal family at his aunt Queen Elizabeth‘s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. While many royals kept things casual by driving themselves to the annual gathering, David took things to the next level by riding his bike home from the bash.

David, who is the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, was photographed exiting the palace gates on two wheels. He even took smart safety measures, sporting a helmet and reflective vest as he rode off.

David, 58, previously told The Telegraph that he bikes to work in London every day and spends many weekends at his country home — “a tiny cottage” in Gloucester, England. He celebrates his birthday with a dinner surrounded by friends, and likes to go to the Royal Opera House with his sister, Sarah. And most of all, he spends time with his family.

“I devote Sundays to [wife Serena Stanhope] and the children,” he told The Telegraph. “It’s great to have a day to be quiet and reflect and to laugh together.”

David’s mother Princess Margaret died in 2002, and his father, Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, died in January 2017.

Prince William was spotted arriving to the Christmas lunch with Prince George, 6, beside him in the front seat. Kate Middleton, who wore a festive red plaid ensemble, shared a smile as she arrived in a separate car with daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old son Prince Louis in the backseat.

The family of five then piled into one car — with William at the wheel and all three kids in the back — for the drive home to Kensington Palace.

Other royal family members in attendance at the bash include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Mike and Zara Tindall. Prince Andrew, in one of his first public appearances since stepping back from royal duties following the backlash of his interview regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, was also spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace.