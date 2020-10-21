Princess Margaret's Grandson Arthur Chatto Is Now a Personal Trainer!

Arthur Chatto, 21, has started work at the BoundFitness gym in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he's currently studying for a university degree in geography

Fitness fans in Scotland can now literally receive the royal treatment!

Arthur Chatto, the 21-year-old grandson of Princess Margaret, has become a personal trainer at the BoundFitness gym in Edinburgh, where he's currently studying for a degree in geography at the University of Edinburgh.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The 2nd of our new instructor introductions... Getting to know @artchatto 👋🏼," the gym recently posted on Instagram to announce Chatto's arrival, adding that Queen Elizabeth's grand-nephew would be running two classes a week: "Bound Core on Wednesday mornings, and Bound Bootcamp on Thursday evenings."

Chatto, who recently completed an arduous 2,000-mile charity row around the coastline of the U.K., also included a brief rundown of his own fitness resumé.

"I’m a level 3 personal trainer, I specialize in strength and endurance training with a military focus," he added in the post.

"I was lucky enough to row around the UK this summer! This gave me a lot of experience in training myself and the team to complete the challenging expedition.

"I’ve found physical training to be an essential cornerstone in improving my own mental health and I want to share this with others💪🏼."

Although he has no official title, Chatto is currently 26th in line to the throne. The son of Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, he is also the second cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While this means he attends family events such as Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, he also has the freedom to create his own career and run his own social media accounts.

In 2017, he shook up Instagram by posting a shirtless selfie and later following this up by posing in front of his mirror in a tight white T-shirt.

Chatto captioned the black-and-white photo: “You should not be able to see my nipple,” which is likely a reference to his previous post where he was not-so-covered up!

Image zoom Arthur Chatto/Instagram

Image zoom Arthur Chatto/Instagram

Despite this, his choice of workplace very much mirrors the far more serious, mental-health focus of the rest of the royal family.

According to its website, the BoundFtiness gym prioritizes the positive influence that exercise can have on depression, stress, anxiety, panic disorder and body image.

It also includes links to a number of chatlines and counseling services across Scotland.