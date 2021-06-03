Princess Diana's wedding dress isn't the only incredible piece of fashion at the new Royal Style in the Making exhibit

One of Princess Margaret's Most Lavish Ball Gowns Is on Display for the First Time in Nearly 50 Years

A hidden gem from the royal costume archives is on display for the first time.

A dramatic ballgown worn by Princess Margaret serves as the grand finale of the new Royal Style in the Making exhibit at Kensington Palace. Queen Elizabeth's younger sister donned the over-the-top piece of wearable art at the Mansion House in London when she attended an 18th century-themed charity ball in aid of the Friends of St. John's.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Designed by Oliver Messel, the sumptuous turquoise silk gown with lace sleeves and cinched waist made its debut in 1964. Princess Margaret had been a longtime fan of the renowned theatrical costume designer before she counted him as a family member — Messel was the princess's uncle-in-law as a result of her 1960 marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones.

A Georgian style dress worn by Princess Margaret Princess Margaret's dress | Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002) wearing an eighteenth Century ballgown Princess Margaret | Credit: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In fact, Messel designed the costumes for a 1938 production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, that the Queen Mother took Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret to see when they were children.

"He had an ability to create an incredible, fairy tale world out of almost nothing," said Royal Style in the Making curator Matthew Storey. "It's said he could create a fairy tale headpiece for a ballerina out of pipe cleaners and cellophane."

Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002), wearing an eighteenth Century ballgown Princess Margaret | Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Messel later moved to the Caribbean, where he designed the royal's beloved villa on the island of Mustique.

The designer also planned to get rid of his archive of models and designs upon his move. However, Princess Margaret saved the pieces by storing them at Kensington Palace.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

A highlight of the royal fashion exhibit is Princess Diana's wedding dress — in fact, one of the reasons the recently-restored Orangery at Kensington Palace was chosen as the venue for the display was its ability to show off the full length of the bridal gown's 25-foot train.

The Orangery was built in 1704 and 1705 for Queen Anne, and she used the space for parties and entertaining. It now houses a restaurant, a perfect spot for traditional afternoon tea.

The wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales Princess Diana | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Royal Style in the Making exhibition photocall in London Princess Diana's wedding dress | Credit: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock