Princess Margaret’s Instagram-Star Grandsons Go Shirtless in Greece with Their Girlfriends

These royals are soaking up the last bit of summer.

Samuel and Arthur Chatto, the sons of Lady Sarah Chatto (the only daughter of the late Princess Margaret) and grandnephews of Queen Elizabeth, enjoyed a scenic vacation in Greece with their girlfriends. They showed off their toned physiques in a group photo that Samuel’s girlfriend, Sophie Pipe, shared on Instagram Saturday.

“rockin with my shoalmates,” she captioned the shot, in which the brothers pose behind their partners.

Pipe also shared a few couple shots featuring Samuel, 22, and herself having some fun in the crystal clear water.

“o hi ! 🐳 we’re having a whale of a time !! we saw a sea turtle !! 🐢 !! she was pure magic ✨ and filled me to the brim with joy 🧜 !! (see my face for further details) xxx,” she captioned the photos.

While Sophie often shares photos with Samuel on social media, Arthur and his girlfriend, Lizzie Friend, keep their relationship more low-key — her Instagram page is private, and Arthur usually posts solo shots from his workouts or travel adventures.

The royal — who is 25th in line to the British throne, just behind his older brother — followed tradition during their Greek getaway, sharing a photo of himself laughing along the shoreline.

“There are worse places to have glandular fever,” Arthur, 19, wrote.

The brothers turned heads when they attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their parents, Sarah and Daniel Chatto.

“Many congratulations to Harry and Meghan. Wishing you all our love in the future,” Arthur captioned a family photo from the big day.

Samuel hasn’t been very active on social media, but he made sure to welcome Meghan to the family with a sweet tribute.

“The wedding yesterday was so full of love and warmth and joy !! I wish Meghan and Harry a lifetime of happiness and also want to share some of the sweet love I gathered up inside me with all of you !!” he captioned a photo with his sibling.

Samuel then encouraged his followers to tag someone they love and let them know why they’re so important.

“I’ll go first: @artchatto I love you bro (and I’m not just saying that cos you’re so big you could squish me 😬) Love, Sam,” he joked.