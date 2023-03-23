Princess Margaret's Granddaughter Lady Margarita Shares the Passion She Inherited from the Glam Royal

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones feels a special connection to her late grandmother Princess Margaret.

The 20-year-old daughter of King Charles' first cousin reflected on her shared passion with Princess Margaret in her magazine cover debut for Tatler's May issue, out Thursday. Margarita, the daughter of David Armstrong-Jones and his ex-wife Serena Stanhope, is a student at Haute École de Joaillerie in Paris, pursuing interests in jewelry and photography.

"I probably get the photography from my grandfather and the jewelry from my grandmother," she told the outlet, alluding to her photographer grandfather Antony Armstrong-Jones and glamorous grandmother.

Margarita was named after Princess Margaret, who she never got to meet. Queen Elizabeth's younger sister died at age 71 in 2002, and her only granddaughter was born a few months later.

Currently 26th in line to the throne behind her older brother Charles, Margarita has been in royal circles since birth, from adorably serving as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding to spending time at Balmoral and Sandringham.

She also attended the Queen's state funeral in September with her family, where her father David, a godson of Queen Elizabeth, walked behind the coffin during the procession to St. George's Chapel.

Commenting on a cherished piece of jewelry from the royal archive, Lady Margarita pointed out that her grandfather Antony, who became the 1st Earl of Snowdon when he married Margaret, designed her ruby engagement ring himself.

"[It was] very simple and very small, and I think that's probably what he wanted, nothing crazy and overstated. It's timeless," she said of the sparkler, which features three rubies locked with smaller diamonds to evoke a rosebud, nodding to Margaret's middle name, Rose.

Like her "creative" grandmother, Margarita says she also likes pieces that are unique. "I like nothing too factory-made or straight. I like a little character," she told Tatler of her taste.

Chasing her dreams in the City of Light, Princess Margaret's thoroughly modern granddaughter shares an apartment with two friends, is perfecting her French and goes by "Mags" — but doesn't have an Instagram account.

"I think [social media] can be a big time-waster. People get besotted by it. We come back from work and say, 'Right, no phones,' and we sit and chat," she says of the evening routine with her flatmates. "Morale is always high."