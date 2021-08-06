The Art Deco accessory is expected to fetch up to $55,000

Princess Margaret's Bracelet, Worn for Her 19th Birthday Portrait, Is Hitting the Auction Block

Princess Margaret was known for her glamorous style — and now a piece of her jewelry collection can be yours.

A Cratier bracelet dating circa 1925 worn by Queen Elizabeth's younger sister for her official 19th birthday portrait in 1949 is hitting the auction block next month through Dix Noonan Webb's Jewellery, Watches and Objects of Vertu. The Art Deco piece featuring pearls and diamonds is expected to fetch up to $55,000.

"This is a rare opportunity to purchase a very personal piece of Royal history with an impeccable provenance," said Frances Noble, head of jewelry and associate director at the London-based auction house.

According to the item's description, "the double strand of cultured pearls highlighted by a millegrain-set row of brilliant-cut diamonds, to a cultured pearl and diamond-set shield-shaped clasp of openwork geometric design, millegrain edged, mounted in platinum, the clasp engraved with the ownership mark 'M' beneath The Princess Margaret's coronet, further stamped 'M' for Mikimoto and 'P' for platinum, later fitted case by Cartier."

The bracelet is described as being in "overall very good condition," although its box is "heavily scuffed" on its exterior.

The sale of the bracelet will include a Certificate of Provenance from Kensington Palace, dated June 13, 2006.

Earlier this summer, a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine built for Princess Margaret went up for auction at Sotheby's.

Fans of Princess Margaret's fashion can also visit Kensington Palace and see an elaborate ball gown she donned for an 18th century-themed charity ball in 1964.