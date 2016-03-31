Your Weekly Tiara Treat! Why Princess Madeleine's Aquamarine Sparkler Is Different from All the Rest

Princess Kate isn t the only royal who knows how to rock a tiara!

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine has been putting the gorgeous Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara to good use lately.

The princess wore the stunning jeweled topper to a memorable fairy-tale bash she threw for sick children at Stockholm s Royal Palace last month.

She also chose to sport the eye-catching tiara in her most recent official portrait. The topper s bright blue stones brought out the princess’s eyes in the glamorous shot.

The diadem, which features vibrant colored jewels, is delicate and feminine, and a row of lattice-like diamonds frames the impressive multi-karat aquamarine stones to form the distinctive half-moon or kokoshnik shape.

It’s a style inspired by the traditional headpieces worn by Russian and other Northern European married women as far back as the 17th century. It reached peak popularity 200 years later at the Russian imperial court of the Romanovs.

• Want to keep up with the latest royals coverage? Click here to subscribe to the Royals Newsletter.

Although many tiaras are often cobbled together from various pieces of jewelry owned by the same family, the Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara is thought to have been custom made during the second half of the 19th century by German court jewelers, Robert and Louis Koch.

The jeweled headpiece also has a coordinating aquamarine and diamond brooch that Bernadotte princesses often wore with it in the past.

Sweden s Princess Margaret of Connaught was the first royal family member to possess the sparkler. A granddaughter of Queen Victoria, whose World War I charity work made her the Princess Diana of her day, Princess Margaret died suddenly at the age of 38 in Stockholm in 1920.

The tiara was inherited by Princess Madeleine’s grandmother, Princess Sibylla, believed to be the first royal photographed wearing the headpiece at a 1932 Jazz Age ball.

When she died in 1972, it was her eldest daughter who inherited the striking family heirloom. Princess Margaretha, 81, now lives quietly in the English countryside and keeps the diadem in the Swedish Royal Family’s vaults.

The tiara is there when she needs it – she famously wore it with the matching brooch to Crown Princess Victoria’s 2010 wedding to Prince Daniel, and again at Prince Carl Philip’s June 2015 nuptials to Princess Sofia – but it s also made available to younger family members like Princess Madeleine.