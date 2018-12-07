Christmas in Florida! Sweden's Princess Madeleine Shares Photo Her 'Nutcracker Ballerina' Daughter

Princess Leonore is jumping for joy – after all, it’s Christmas time!

Princess Madeleine of Sweden – who recently relocated to Florida with her family – shared a photo to her Instagram on Thursday of her 4-year-old daughter dancing in an adorable rendition of the classic holiday ballet The Nutcracker.

“Our very own Nutcracker ballerina!” the 36-year-old royal captioned the candid shot, which shows a pink tutu-clad Leonore mid-air with her arms spread wide in front of a nutcracker statue and other decorations on the stage.

Princess Madeleine and her family went all out for Halloween this year. Madeleine opted for a classic: a black cat, sporting cat ears and painting her face with whiskers. In an Instagram photo, taken in front of a haunted house decoration, she held 8-month-old Princess Adrienne, who made an adorable pumpkin on her first Halloween.

Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, 3, also had some fun with face paint. Nicholas dressed up as Batman, complete with a cape and black mask painted around his eyes, while Leonore was all smiles as a colorful mermaid.

Princess Madeleine announced in August that she and husband Chris O’Neill were moving their family to the United States this fall.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in a press release.

Madeleine has continued her work with the World Childhood Foundation since the move, including a recent day of events in New York City where she was joined by her mother, Queen Silvia.

Despite her royal status, Madeleine has insisted she’s just a “normal mom.”

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she exclusively told PEOPLE at the 2016 World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala in New York City. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”