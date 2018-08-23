Princess Madeleine of Sweden Just Sold Her Florida Home for $3.65 Million Ahead of Move to the U.S.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is making some big life changes — she recently announced that she and her husband, Chris O’Neill, are moving with their three children to Florida this fall — and a new home appears to be one of them.

The Palm Beach house belonging to a company co-managed by Madeleine’s husband was just sold for $3.65 million, the Palm Beach Board of Realtors confirmed to PEOPLE.

O’Neill’s company bought the property on Bahama Lane for about $2 million back in June 2008, and his mother-in-law stayed there while in the area, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. The couple and their older children — Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 3; they welcomed another daughter, Princess Adrienne, in March — also made use of the property.

The five-bedroom home features plenty of living space and high ceilings — and one bedroom was even American flag-themed! Outside, a swimming pool surrounding by palm trees was nestled in their private garden, along with plenty of lawn space for the kids to place in.

Princess Madeleine, the youngest of King Carl XIV and Queen Silvia’s three children, announced earlier this month that the family was relocating to the United States, where she would continue her work with the World Childhood Foundation and her husband will continue to grow his business.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in preschool age,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in a press release.

The royal family is no stranger to settling down around the world. Although the family has been living in London during recent years, the 36-year-old royal announced she would return to Sweden to give birth to their third child earlier this year.

Madeleine and her family are also familiar with the United States. On top of spending time in Florida, they previously lived in New York City. Madeleine moved to the Big Apple in 2010, where she began working for her mother’s, Queen Silvia, World Childhood Foundation as a projects manager.

The couple lived in New York during the early years of their marriage, even welcoming their first child, Princess Leonore, at a private hospital stateside.

Despite her royal status, Madeleine insists she’s just a “normal mom.”

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she exclusively told PEOPLE at the 2016 World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala in New York City. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”