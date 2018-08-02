Princess Madeleine of Sweden Is Moving Her Family to the United States!

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is officially relocating to the U.S.A.!

Madeleine and her husband Chris O’Neill revealed Thursday that they are heading to Florida this fall with their three children: Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 3, and Princess Adrienne, 4 months.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in a press release.

Madeleine will continue her work with the World Childhood Foundation after the move.

“Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children’s rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States,” the Swedish Royal Court announced.

They added that O’Neill “has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe.”

The royal family is no stranger to settling down around the world. Although the family has been living in London during recent years, the 36-year-old royal announced she would return to Sweden to give birth to their third child earlier this year.

Madeleine and her family are also familiar with the United States. On top of having a summer home in Florida, they previously lived in New York City. Madeleine moved to the Big Apple in 2010, where she began working for her mother’s, Queen Silvia, World Childhood Foundation as a projects manager.

The couple lived in New York during the early years of their marriage, even welcoming their first child, Princess Leonore, at a private hospital stateside.

In addition to their big moving announcement, they also released a new official portrait of their newly expanded family of five. In the shot by photographer Lena Ahlström, O’Neill cradles baby Adrienne while Madeleine sweetly holds hands with Nicolas. It’s Princess Leonore, however, who steals the show: wearing a pink dress with a matching bow in her hair, the little princess puts on a big grin while standing on a rock and holding flowers.

Despite her royal status, Madeleine insists she’s just a “normal mom.”

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she exclusively told PEOPLE at the 2016 World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala in New York City. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”