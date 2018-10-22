Royal Pumpkin Patch! Sweden's Princess Madeleine and Her Kids Are Halloween-Ready in Florida

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is quickly adapting to one of America’s favorite fall traditions: A trip to the pumpkin patch!

The 36-year-old royal – who recently relocated to Florida with her husband, Chris O’Neill, and their three children – shared a collage of personal photos to her Instagram from her weekend of Halloween prep with her 4-year-old daughter Princess Leonore and 3-year-old son Prince Nicolas.

The adorable siblings sported witch hats while sitting together on a bench in front of a spooky backdrop, and Madeleine also shared individual shots of her two eldest children. (Madeleine’s youngest child, 7-month-old Princess Adrienne, wasn’t featured in the post.)

“Sunday Funday,” Princess Madeleine captioned the post, adding a jack o’lantern emoji.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Halloween is a new tradition in Sweden, only being celebrated starting in the 1990s, according to the country’s website.

“The occasion is mainly celebrated by children and teenagers. They go to fancy-dress parties and ghost parties, light lanterns and venture forth into the streets to scare the life out of the neighborhood,” reads the website’s description, adding that many have adopted the traditions of carving pumpkins and trick or treating. “Many pubs and restaurants stage Halloween parties and decorate their premises with fearsome attributes.”

RELATED VIDEO: See the First Photo of the New Swedish Royal Baby Princess!

Princess Madeleine announced in August that she was moving her family to the United States this fall.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in a press release.

Princess Madeleine and her family in June Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP

Madeleine has continued her work with the World Childhood Foundation since the move, including a recent day of events in New York City where she was joined by her mother, Queen Silvia.

Anna-Lena Ahlström/Kungahuset.se

“Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children’s rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States,” the Swedish Royal Court announced.

The family added that O’Neill “has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe.”