Sweden's Princess Madeleine Dresses as a Cute Cat to Celebrate Halloween with Her 3 Kids in Florida

Princess Madeleine of Sweden went all out for her first Halloween since officially moving to the States!

The 36-year-old royal – who recently relocated to Florida with her family – shared a photo to her Instagram on Wednesday celebrating the spooky holiday. When it came to costumes, however, she and her three children went for super cute rather than scary.

Madeleine opted for a classic: a black cat, sporting cat ears and painting her face with whiskers. In the photo, taken in front of a haunted house decoration, she holds 7-month-old Princess Adrienne, who makes an adorable pumpkin on her first Halloween.

Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 3, also had some fun with face paint. Nicholas dressed up as Batman, complete with a cape and black mask painted around his eyes, while Leonore was all smiles as a colorful mermaid.

“Happy Halloween 👻🎃,” Madeleine captioned the shot.

Earlier this month, Madeleine got Leonore and Nicolas in the Halloween spirit with a favorite fall tradition: a trip to the pumpkin patch! The royal shared a collage of personal photos to her Instagram, including a snap of the siblings sporting witch hats while sitting together on a bench in front of a spooky backdrop.

“Sunday Funday,” Princess Madeleine captioned the post, adding a jack o’lantern emoji.

Princess Madeleine and family Anna-Lena Ahlström/Kungahuset.se

Halloween is a new tradition in Sweden, only being celebrated starting in the 1990s, according to the country’s website.

“The occasion is mainly celebrated by children and teenagers. They go to fancy-dress parties and ghost parties, light lanterns and venture forth into the streets to scare the life out of the neighborhood,” reads the website’s description, adding that many have adopted the traditions of carving pumpkins and trick or treating. “Many pubs and restaurants stage Halloween parties and decorate their premises with fearsome attributes.”

Princess Madeleine announced in August that she and husband Chris O’Neill were moving their family to the United States this fall.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in a press release.

Madeleine has continued her work with the World Childhood Foundation since the move, including a recent day of events in New York City where she was joined by her mother, Queen Silvia.

Princess Madeleine Samir Hussein/WireImage

Despite her royal status, Madeleine has insisted she’s just a “normal mom.”

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she exclusively told PEOPLE at the 2016 World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala in New York City. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”