The daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, her husband and their three children relocated to Florida in 2018

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is home for the holidays.

The youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia relocated to Florida in 2018 with her husband, Chris O'Neill, and their three children. On Monday, however, the family of five took part in an annual tradition at the Royal Palace in Stockholm: receiving their official Christmas trees!

In a video shared by the royal family on Instagram, Princess Madeleine (sporting a festive red tartan skirt) takes the lead while holding hands with 3-year-old daughter Princess Adrienne. The little royal, who appears a little shy while taking in the scene but smiles as she holds a mini tree by the top, sports a matching green dress with big sister Princess Leonor, 7.

Leonor lets go of her dad's hand to get a closer look at the trees, while 6-year-old Prince Nicolas holds onto a stuffed animal, excitedly throwing it in the air and catching up.

When it comes time for a family photo with the Christmas trees, Nicolas gives his mom's legs a hug while his sisters also hold up small trees.

Students from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have been presenting the palace with the evergreens every year since the end of the 1960s.

The Swedish royals have all been getting excited for the holidays. In addition to Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5, dressing up to celebrate St. Lucia's Day on December 13, the adorable siblings celebrated the fourth Sunday of Advent in a video shared by the palace over the weekend.

The duo held hands as they entered Castle Church, where Oscar lit a candle on the Advent wreath.

Although Princess Madeleine and her family moved to the United States, they come to Sweden whenever possible.