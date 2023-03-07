Princess Madeleine Is Returning to Sweden with Family After Living in Florida Since 2018

America is losing one of its royal residents.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden will return to her home country after living in Florida since 2018, the Swedish palace announced on Tuesday. "HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023," they said in a statement, adding that they'll relocate to Sweden "indefinitely." They will reside in an apartment at Stockholm's Royal Stables.

Their two eldest children, 9-year-old Princess Leonore and 7-year-old Prince Nicolas, will begin elementary school in Stockholm in the fall, while 4-year-old Princess Adrienne will start preschool.

Princess Madeleine documented her family's life in America on Instagram, from celebrating Halloween in costume to exploring Florida's beaches.

Princess Madeleine and her family were familiar with the United States before their permanent move to Florida in 2018. On top of having a summer home in Florida, they previously lived in New York City. Madeleine moved to the Big Apple in 2010, where she began working for mother Queen Silvia's World Childhood Foundation as a projects manager.

The couple lived in New York during the early years of their marriage, even welcoming their first child, Princess Leonore, at a private hospital stateside.

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris as well as the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia were no longer official members of the royal house and lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles. However, they retained their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles became personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Princess Madeleine responded to the news on Instagram, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it's good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

Despite her royal status, Madeleine previously insisted that she's just a "normal mom."

"They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!" she exclusively told PEOPLE at the 2016 World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala in New York City. "And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although Princess Madeleine is returning to Sweden, America still has some royal residents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to her home state of California in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles within the British royal family. They live in Montecito with their children, 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

Sisters (and Prince Harry's cousins) Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also lived in the United States for stints.

Japan's former Princess Mako gave up her royal status to marry her college boyfriend. The couple moved to New York City in 2021, and Mako reportedly got a job assisting curators at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.