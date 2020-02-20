Princess Madeleine of Sweden Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Princess Leonore on Her 6th Birthday

Image zoom Princess Madeleine of Sweden/ Instagram

Princess Leonore is growing up fast!

Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s daughter turned 6 on Thursday, and the proud mom shared a new photo of the birthday girl on her Instagram page to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy birthday to our sunshine! You make us smile everyday!!” Princess Madeleine captioned a shot of Leonore by the water, in which she wears a white dress with pink pineapple designs and a statement headband.

Despite being the daughter of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Princess Madeleine and her American husband, Christopher O’Neill, relocated their three children to Florida in fall 2018. Since then, Princess Leonore has been enjoying the beach with little sister Princess Adrienne, celebrating holidays and even stealing the show as a ballerina!

In October, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced his decision to have some of his grandchildren’s royal titles stripped. The palace announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill as well as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are no longer official members of the royal house, which means they are no longer expected to perform official royal duties.

Soon after the announcement was made, Madeleine took to her personal Instagram to share her thoughts on the decision.

“Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house. This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it’s good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of her three children.

Image zoom Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Princess Adrienne and Princess Madeleine Emily Dahl

Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine’s three children — Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, 4, Princess Adrienne, 1 — and Carl Philip’s two sons — Prince Alexander, 3, and Prince Gabriel, 2 — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

The decision does not pertain to Princess Estelle, 7, and Prince Oscar, 3 – the children of Crown Princess Victoria, who is heir to the throne, and her husband Prince Daniel. Unlike their cousins, both Estelle and Oscar will both continue to be part of the royal house.