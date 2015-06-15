It's Another Royal Baby! Princess Madeleine of Sweden Gives Birth Just 2 Days After Attending Her Brother's Big Wedding

First a Swedish wedding, now a new Swedish royal!

Princess Madeleine of Sweden gave birth to a healthy boy Monday, just two days after she attended her brother Prince Carl Philip‘s wedding to Princess Sofia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The baby, whose name has not yet been publicly released, weighed in at 6.7 lbs. and was 19.3 inches long.

According to hospital staff, both Madeleine, 33, and the baby were doing fine. The princess was admitted to Danderyd Hospital just north of Stockholm with her husband Christopher O’Neill, 40, early Monday morning and the baby was born at 1:45 pm local time.

A few hours after the birth, the Swedish royal family’s Head of Press Margareta Thorgren addressed the media at the hospital with the obstetrician and the midwife who had helped deliver the baby.

“It was a completely normal and uncomplicated delivery,” the midwife, Anna Astahl, said. She also added that O’Neill cut the umbilical cord.

Asked about the new parents reacted, Sophia Brismar, the obstetrician said. “Their reaction was tears of joy.”

Madeleine had been admitted to the hospital like any other woman and no sections of the maternity ward had been closed off from the rest of the hospital. She was now resting in a separate room and the family is expected to leave the hospital sometime on Tuesday.

According to Thorgren, the royal family would gather at the hospital to see the new prince, and so would his one-year old sister Princess Leonore, born February 20, 2014.

“Since the birth took place at convenient time of the day, Leonore is likely to visit her little brother.”

Madeleine’s older sister, Crown Princess Victoria, who was visiting Riga in Latvia, told Swedish newspaper Expressen, “It is fantastically delightful. We are so relieved.” Victoria, who is mother to Princess Estelle, 3, added she would be returning to Sweden soon.

The royal family did not want to disclose the name of the new baby just yet, but several royal-watchers guessed Paul would be at least be one of the names.

“Paul is my guess. It is the name of Chris O’Neill’s father and also his own middle name,” Svenska Damtidning‘s royals reporter Margareta Gotthardsson tells PEOPLE.

Gotthardsson also remarked on the impressive timing of the birth.

“It is incredible that Princess Madeleine was able to attend [Carl Philip’s] wedding and then gave birth so soon after,” she said.