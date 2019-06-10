Princess Madeleine of Sweden Celebrates 37th Birthday with Stunning New Portrait

“Grattis,” Princess Madeleine!

The Swedish royal — and mom of three! — looks radiant in a new portrait released in honor of her 37th birthday. The close-up shot, in which Madeleine is wearing a crisp white shirt and statement earrings, was taken at the Hovstallet stables in Stockholm by photographer Sara Friberg.

“Today @Princess_Madeleine_of_Sweden turns 37 years old!” reads the caption on the Swedish royal family’s Instagram page. “The picture was taken at stables in Stockholm.”

Princess Madeleine Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Princess Madeleine announced in August that she and husband Chris O’Neill were moving their family — including children Princess Leonore, 5, Prince Nicolas, 3, and Princess Adrienne, 1 — to the United States.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in a press release.

Madeleine has continued her work with the World Childhood Foundation since the move, including a day of events in New York City where she was joined by her mother, Queen Silvia.

And of course, she’s made plenty of visits back to visit her family. Just last week she was in Stockholm to celebrate Sweden’s National Day — complete with traditional dress!

Princess Madeleine and family Anna-Lena Ahlström/Kungahuset.se

Despite her royal status, Madeleine has insisted she’s just a “normal mom.”

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she exclusively told PEOPLE at the 2016 World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala in New York City. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”