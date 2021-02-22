"Happy 7th birthday to our Wild and Adventurous Leonore!" mom Princess Madeleine posted on Facebook

Sweden's Princess Leonore Celebrates 7th Birthday at the Beach After Family Moved to Miami

Princess Leonore of Sweden celebrated her seventh birthday with a festive balloon party on the beach!

"Happy 7th birthday to our Wild and Adventurous Leonore!" mom Princess Madeleine, 38, posted on Facebook on Saturday alongside a photo of Leonore running through the surf near their Miami home as she held onto two enormous balloon stacks.

"We hope you stay just the way you are: fun, sweet, curious, caring and completely unique – just like the unicorns that you love! " the royal mom of three added.

Leonore has lived in Florida since her mother Madeleine and British-American father, Christopher O'Neill, 46, relocated from Sweden in fall 2018.

Since then, the granddaughter of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia has enjoyed the sun-kissed beach life with siblings Prince Nicolas, 5, and Princess Adrienne, 2, as they embrace American holidays like celebrating July 4 and dressing up for Halloween.

In December, the royals celebrated Christmas in the traditional Scandinavian style by lighting advent candles. They were unable to return to Madeleine's homeland because of the COVID pandemic.

"This year it saddens me that I won't be able to go home but my heart is with all of Sweden! " Madeleine wrote on Instagram on Dec. 19.

Madeleine has also dedicated herself to helping vulnerable children during the pandemic through the World Childhood Foundation, a cause that's also close to the heart of her mother, Queen Silvia.

"COVID-19 has dramatically changed our lives. But also our understandings," Silvia said at the launch of the digital ThankYou gala in November, hosted by Childhood USA.