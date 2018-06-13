See How Princess Leonore, 4, Shakes Things Up When She Gets Bored at Her Sister's Christening

It was Princess Adrienne‘s christening, but Princess Leonore of Sweden wouldn’t let her younger sister steal all limelight.

During the ceremony at Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday, 4-year-old Leonore got bored in her seat and decided to take to the floor right in front of the altar — and the priceless look on mom Princess Madeleine‘s face is relatable to parents everywhere!

Madeleine watched in frustration as she cradled 3-month-old Adrienne and ushered to her husband Chris O’Neill to stop Leonore from rolling on the floor of the church in her white dress.

One of the priests noticed, too, though in the video, none of the three administering the service said anything or tried to return Leonore to her seat.

The official christening portraits, however, were picture perfect, as Princess Madeleine and Chris, also parents to 2-year-old Prince Nicolas, look overjoyed with baby Adrienne in the photos released on Tuesday. Madeleine’s parents, King Carl XIV and his wife Queen Silvia, and Chris’ mother, Eva Maria Walter, also appear in one of the shots.

Adrienne’s six godparents —Coralie Charriol Paul, Nader Panahpour, Natalie Werner, Anouska d’Abo, Gustav Thott and Carlotte Kreuger Cederlund — are pictured in the other.

It was an exciting weekend for the Swedish royals, as Madeline also celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday.