The princess started the 10th grade on Wednesday, following a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic

Princess Leonor of Spain Wears Face Mask and Gets Temperature Check as She Returns to High School

Princess Leonor of Spain is back in class!

The heir to the Spanish throne – who turns 15 on Oct. 31 – walked through the open gates of the Santa María de los Rosales School in Madrid on Wednesday to start the 10th grade, following months of being forced to skip class due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was ready for the day in a navy blue sweater, grey skirt and elegantly braided hair. Leonor stuck to the exact rules as all Spanish children over the age of six and wore a face mask throughout, before having her temperature taken by a school official.

Dad, King Felipe IV, 52, and little sister Princess Sofia, 13, — who starts the 9th grade on Friday — also followed the school's strict COVID rules and didn't step out of their car, reports El Pais.

Leonor's mother Queen Letizia, 47, decided to not make the journey for the exact same reason.

Image zoom Princess Leonor Splash

Although she's just started out as a sophomore, Leonor — nicknamed Spain’s “Disney Princess” for her flowing blonde locks — will soon have to choose between specializing in Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences or Natural Sciences for her junior year.

Many Spanish students are also confirmed into the Catholic faith during their sophomore year, although it's not known if Leonor will do this because of the combination of COVID and her position as heir to the House of Bourbon, reports El Pais.

Image zoom Princess Leonor drives to school with King Felipe IV Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

Leonor's return to class comes at an important time for Spain. The country recently became the first in Western Europe to record more than 500,000 COVID cases and a second surge in infections is occurring at the same time as millions of schools open their doors for the first time in six months.

Figures from the Spanish health ministry released Monday show the country has recorded 49,716 new cases and 237 deaths in the past week alone, with the region around Madrid the most affected of all.

Image zoom King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

In March, the virus also hit very close to Leonor's own home, with parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia being tested for COVID after meeting a politician who later tested positive. The results proved to be negative.

Tragically, King Felipe's cousin, Maria Teresa de Borbon-Parma, tested positive for the virus earlier this year. The 86-year-old, who was dubbed the “Red Princess” because of her outspoken political views, became the first royal to die of COVID on March 28.

“On this afternoon… our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,” confirmed her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, on Facebook.

Leonor isn't the only royal student to return to school this week. Five-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques of Monaco coordinated in their school uniforms — white tops and navy bottoms. The siblings' dad, Prince Albert, recovered from coronavirus after a positive diagnosis earlier this year.

Image zoom Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco Eric Mathon / Palais princier

Image zoom Princess Eleonore Christophe Licoppe / Photonews via Getty

