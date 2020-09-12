Spain's Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia Quarantine After Classmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

The health requirement comes just days after the Spanish royals returned to school

Princess Leonor of Spain will not be returning to school for in-person classes for the next two weeks after one of her classmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The heir to the Spanish throne and her younger sister Princess Sofia, 13, will quarantine after heading back to school just days ago, the Royal House announced on Saturday.

Leonor, 14, started 10th grade at the Santa María de los Rosales School in Madrid on Wednesday while her sister, 13, started the 9th grade on Friday.

The two royals will continue to take classes online at home while awaiting their coronavirus test results.

"Given the detection of a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the students in Princess of Asturias' class, the School Centre has recommended to the parents that the students of the aforementioned class do not attend for the next 14 days," the Royal House shared in a statement, according to Hello!

"The Princess of Asturias will follow the regulations and health guidelines imposed in Madrid, as will their Majesties the King and Queen and the Infanta Sofía," the statement said.

Image zoom Princess Leonor Splash

Leonor went to school on Wednesday following months of being forced to skip class due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She stuck to the exact rules as all Spanish children over the age of six and wore a face mask throughout, before having her temperature taken by a school official.

Sofia and their father, King Felipe IV, 52, also followed the school's strict COVID rules and didn't step out of their car, El Pais reported.

Leonor's mother Queen Letizia, 47, decided to not make the journey on Wednesday for the exact same reason.

Image zoom Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

Although she's just started out as a sophomore, Leonor will soon have to choose between specializing in Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences or Natural Sciences for her junior year.

Many Spanish students are also confirmed into the Catholic faith during their sophomore year, although it's not known if Leonor will do so because of the combination of COVID and her position as heir to the House of Bourbon, reported El Pais.

Spain recently became the first in Western Europe to record more than 500,000 COVID cases and a second surge in infections is occurring at the same time as millions of schools open their doors for the first time in six months.

Figures from the Spanish health ministry released on Sept. 7 show the country has recorded 49,716 new cases and 237 deaths in the past week alone, with the region around Madrid the most affected of all.