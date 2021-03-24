The 15-year-old future Queen of Spain helped celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid

Princess Leonor of Spain, 15, Steps Out for Her First Solo Public Outing

Princess Leonor of Spain is flying solo!

The 15-year-old heir to the Spanish throne helped celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid on Wednesday.

In her first solo royal outing, the future Queen of Spain deposited the same copy of the Spanish Constitution she read aloud during her first public address two years ago on her 13th birthday — also at the Cervantes Institute.

The document will now rest inside a secure facility at the Institute alongside 60 priceless Spanish cultural items, including a copy of the classic novel Don Quixote de la Mancha, which Leonor and her younger sister Princess Sofia, 13, read live on social media to celebrate Book Day in April 2020.

"Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias, on the occasion of her visit to the Cervantes Institute on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, deposited two copies of the Spanish Constitution and Don Quixote de la Mancha in the Box Of letters. March 24, 2021," read the inscription on the safety deposit box.

Leonor then moved to the assembly hall to learn about additional celebrations being planned for the Institute's 30th anniversary and to discover more about the technical and digital preservation work being carried out by its experts.

The teen princess then moved on to the main hall where she was presented with three books in the co-official languages ​​of Spain and took part in a group photograph.

Leonor's solo outing is the latest milestone in her royal life. On Feb. 11, it was announced that the daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will join UWC Atlantic College in Wales starting in September, following in the royal footsteps of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Princess Raiyah of Jordan, and Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, who started at the college in 2018.

"Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias will study the International Baccalaureate program," said a statement released by the Spanish royal family, which added that King Felipe would fund her $92,000 school fees directly from his annual allowance.

"Princess Leonor will reside, like the rest of the students, in the boarding school that the UWC Atlantic College has established within its campus," the statement continued. "(She) will make this period of her education compatible with the progressive development of her institutional commitments in Spain."

Last November, Leonor also showed her bravery by delivering an important speech at the Princess of Girona Foundation awards in Barcelona amid a backdrop of anti-royal protests.

This came just weeks after another major speech, where she pledged her ongoing service to her country, to "serve Spain and all Spaniards with dedication and effort," with her father proudly by her side at both events.