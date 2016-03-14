The royal mom stepped out in a new head-to-toe grey bespoke outfit at Monday's Commonwealth Day service, topped off with classic John Boyd design hat

Princess Kate's Dramatic New Hat Made by One of Princess Diana's Favorite Milliners: 'She Looks So Chic'

Princess Kate is a pro when it comes to dressing for special occasions, so for Monday s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, the stylish mom chose not only a Commonwealth-born designer in Erdem for her grey coat dress, but she also chose a hat with a nod to the past – it was designed by 90-year-old John Boyd, one of the late Princess Diana‘s go-to milliners in the 1980s.

“She looks so chic and we are fantastically happy,” Sarah Marshall, manager of the John Boyd boutique in London’s Knightsbridge, tells PEOPLE. The royal mom was seen entering the church in the milliner’s peach bloom hat in grey with 100% silk trimming – a “classic John Boyd design,” reveals Boyd’s employee.

While Boyd, who was given an MBE in 2014, was “involved in the process” and the style was “his design,” other members of the millinery team were also involved in hand-finishing the royal mom’s grey bespoke hat, which featured – unusually for Kate – a wide brim, angled slightly to one side. Prices of similar styles start from $716.

And the milliner extraordinaire is used to having royal clientele. When the respected Scotsman opened a boutique in London’s Beauchamp Place, he was popular among the well-heeled ladies of Knightsbridge and Mayfair, but he became a global success when Lady Diana Spencer (pre-wedding to Prince Charles) became a loyal customer. A pink tricorn hat he made for Diana in 1981 made headlines and was copied all over the world.

