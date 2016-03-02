London superstylist Richard Ward breaks down the royal mom's signature bouncy blow out in our exclusive video

There can be no debate: When it comes to blowouts, Princess Kate‘s reigns supreme.

Coveted and copied around the world, the secret behind the royal mom’s gorgeously glossy tresses has remained a mystery – until now.

In an exclusive hair tutorial for PEOPLE.com, Kate’s personal hairdresser Richard Ward reveals exactly how to achieve the famous “Chelsea Blow Dry” that has become the royal’s signature look, with step-by-step instructions in the first installment of our new video series, Make Me Kate.

A loyal client of Richard Ward for more than a decade, Kate was a college student dating Prince William when she first started going to Ward’s eponymous salon, situated just off London’s King’s Road.

“She’s the same person that first came into the salon 10 years ago,” Ward, 49, tells PEOPLE.

It was Ward and one of his stylists who helped create the famous bridal demi-chignon for Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011 and has looked after her hair personally ever since. With a team of more than 90 tending to more than 1,000 clients at his newly revamped salon every week, it’s a dramatic difference from Ward’s early days in London as a 17-year-old apprentice.

Image Image zoom Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

“From the day I started sweeping the floors and shampooing hair, I always wanted to do my own thing,” says Ward, adding, “I never had any expectation back in those early days to think what has happened, has happened.”

With tips on everything from drying the hair (on a low speed) to how to remove the rollers (there’s twirling involved), Ward offers an exclusive hair tutorial that you can either use at home or take to the salon.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Kate's Hairdresser Richard Ward Remembers "The Hair Gig of the Century"

While Kate made the look famous worldwide, the voluminous blowout, nicknamed the “Chelsea Blow Dry” by the U.K press – and since trademarked by Ward – was actually a signature look at the salon before Kate became a customer.

“It’s not just about Kate’s hair – it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair,” says Ward. “It’s a hairstyle that is well finished.”

Not only can you teach yourself (or your hairdresser) how to achieve the ultimate princess-worthy hair