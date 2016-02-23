Game, Set, Match! Princess Kate to Team up with Andy Murray's Mom for Tennis Workshop

Tennis-loving Princess Kate is ready to hit the court!

The royal, 34, has watched tennis great Andy Murray in action on several occasions, and now, she has the chance to learn some tricks of his trade.

The sporty mom of two will attend a special event in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, where she will be shown the same coaching and drills that British star Murray underwent as a kid. She ll then get the chance to put them into practice.

Kate, who is seen as an ambassador for the sport, will be taught the sorts of skills-building activities that coach and tennis mom Judy Murray used to help her sons, Andy and Jamie.

Judy Murray Courtesy of Tennis on the Road

Judy, who became a grandmother with the birth of Andy and wife Kim s baby girl earlier this month, launched Tennis on the Road “to increase and improve the coaching workforce in Scotland, and its aim is to grow the game from the grassroots up,” her spokeswoman explains.

At a school in Edinburgh, Kate will experience the workshop firsthand. For the first 45 minutes, she will join Judy and a group of parents, teachers, coaches and young leaders from the school.

Judy Murray Courtesy of Tennis on the Road

“She will be given the chance to try it out herself. It is really practical, starting off with basics and then progressing it,” the spokeswoman adds.

“They will explain it and see why it is useful and how it is adapted for children,” she continues. “Then a group of primary school children will join us and the workforce will teach what they have learned to the kids.

“The Duchess will be really involved in the workforce and showing the children.”

Judy Murray Courtesy of Tennis on the Road

Tennis on the Road was launched in October 2014 and has since delivered 17 separate roadshows, visiting different locations across Scotland each month, including visits to the Isle of Arran and Thurso – and training more than 2,200 adults in the process. And 35,000 children have had access to tennis as a direct result.

It will come at the end of a busy day that will also see Kate visit a facility run by her charity The Art Room and check in on the work of one of the mental health charities she works with – Place2Be – in Scotland.