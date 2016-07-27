Will and Kate Are Going Back to Canada! The Top 5 Romantic Moments from Their Honeymoon Tour in 2011

Time for Princess Kate to find her maple leaf hat! She and Prince William are returning to Canada this fall, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday.

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to be returning to Canada. They hold very happy memories from their visit in 2011 – their first overseas tour as a married couple. They are really looking forward to seeing other parts of this beautiful country and having the opportunity to meet many more Canadians along the way,” a spokesman for Kensington Palace said.

Kate and William’s honeymoon tour was full of romantic moments. In honor of their return to the Great White North, here’s a look at the highlights of the newlyweds’ first trip together to Canada.

1. Cowboy Lovin’

They sure know how to look the part!

Kate and William got in the Western spirit of Calgary by donning white cowboy hats, a tradition there. Kate even said to an attendee of the rodeo, “Doesn’t William look handsome?”

2. No Hard Feelings!

Just a little friendly competition!

The newlyweds went head-to-head in a dragon boat race at Dalvay-by-the-Sea on Prince Edward Island. Although William’s team emerged victorious, the good sport gave his new wife a hug as they stepped off the jetty.

3. Perfectly Matched

Cowboy hats aren’t the only head-toppers Kate can sport.

The royal was in full spirit for Canada Day celebrations, wearing a silver maple leaf brooch loaned her by Queen Elizabeth and custom red maple leaf hat in honor of the country’s symbol. William opted for a red tie to complement his bride. The royal couple stood to watch the welcome ceremonies, including the royal salute.

While in Ottowa for Canada Day, William and Kate had some alone time. He rowed his wife across Lake Harrington to a secluded cabin on the official private country retreat of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper so the two could enjoy a simple picnic and explore the forest, according to a royal source.

4. Fulfilling a Cancer Patient’s Wish

Nine-year-old Diamond Marshall wrote a note to Kate while watching the royal wedding from her hospital bed, and the little girl with Stage 4 cancer was got her with to meet “a real princess” when the couple visited Canada. Kate and Diamond exchanged gifts and a hug before William knelt down to speak with the girl.

Kate and William also visited children in the cancer ward at the Sainte-Justine University Hospital Centre during their trip.

5. The Couple That Cooks Together…

Who’s the culinary master – Will or Kate?

Both royals seemed comfortable in the kitchen, dressed in personalized chef’s whites. The couple was taking part in a cooking class at Montreal’s top chef school, the Institut de tourisme et d’hotellerie du Quebec. They later dined on the herb and cranberry-crusted lamb they helped prepare.