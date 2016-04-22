The blue-eyed beauty celebrated her 9th birthday with new photos taken by her royal mom

Find Out Which Sweet Princess Shared Her Birthday with the Queen!

Queen Elizabeth II isn’t the only royal birthday of the week.

While the British monarch is heading into her tenth decade, can you guess which young royal (whose birthday is also April 21) is just finishing up her first?

It’s Princess Isabella, the second child of Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

The princess is third in the line of succession to the Danish throne – after her father and her 10-year-old brother Prince Christian.

In honor of Isabella’s 9th birthday, Denmark’s Royal Palace released sweet new portraits of the blue-eyed beauty, the latest in a long line of photos taken by the Crown Princess of her daughter as she grows up.

