Princess Isabella of Denmark Borrows Mom Princess Mary's All-White Power Suit for Her Confirmation
It's a multi-generational royal rewear!
Princess Isabella of Denmark celebrated her confirmation over the weekend at Fredensborg Palace Church. For the special occasion, the 15-year-old princess wore a white blazer and matching trousers — an outfit straight out of her mother Princess Mary's royal closet.
Princess Mary, who celebrated her 50th birthday on February 5, previously wore the ensemble during a 2017 visit to Stockholm, where she spent time with Sweden's Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.
In a slight change, Princess Isabella opted for a different brooch than her mother wore with the outfit. The diamond, pearl and pink pearl brooch was gifted to Isabella by her grandmother Queen Margrethe on her Christening day in 2007 and once belonged to Queen Alexandrine.
In keeping with the family fashion swaps, Princess Josephine wore a pink dress for the confirmation that previously was worn by her older sister Isabella.
Princess Mary celebrated the occasion in a long-sleeve coral dress with a headband featuring a netting detail and tan heels. Meanwhile, the men of the family — Prince Frederik, 53, Prince Christian, 16, and Prince Vincent, 11 — looked dapper in blue suits and ties.
Princess Isabella's fashion choice seems to be a popular one by royal women in recent months, as both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore white suits in recent weeks.
Kate opted for a white blazer and fitted pants with a pop of orange color in her blouse during a March visit to Jamaica, while Meghan paired her wide-leg trousers with an oversized blazer at a welcome ceremony for the Invictus Games The Hague last month.
Princess Isabella's confirmation was a family affair. Queen Margrethe greeted her granddaughter at the church with a giant smile and arms open wide for a hug.
The official portraits were taken in Garden Hall of Fredensborg Castle shortly following the ceremony. In addition to family portraits, Princess Isabella was pictured with her godparents, including Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Princess Alexia of Greece.
Princess Isabella's confirmation at Fredensborg Castle Church follows a tradition of royals marking the event there — Queen Margrethe had her confirmation there in 1955, and Prince Frederik had his at the castle in 1981.