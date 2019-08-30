Royals from Around the World Are Gathering This Weekend for Princess Ingrid Alexandra's Confirmation

King Felipe of Spain and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, who are both godfathers, and godmother Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden are all expected to attend

Princess Ingrid Alexandra
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is growing up — and her big day calls for a royal celebration!

The oldest daughter of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon — and granddaughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja — will have her confirmation service at the Royal Palace’s chapel in Oslo on Saturday. With several royals as her godparents, the occasion will bring together princes and princesses from around the world.

King Felipe of Spain and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, who are both godfathers, and godmother Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden are all expected to attend. Frederik will be joined by his wife, Crown Princess Mary, and their eldest child, Prince Christian.

Of course, Ingrid Alexandra will be surrounded by family on the special occasion as well — her parents, younger brother Prince Sverre and older half-brother Marius Borg Høiby will attend, along with Marius’ girlfriend Juliane Snekkestad. Princess Märtha Louise, her aunt and godmother, will also participate in the celebration.

The royal is currently second in line to the throne, behind her father.

To celebrate the special milestone, Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon released a number of previously private photos of their daughter throughout the years. Like any proud mom, many of the snaps were taken by Mette-Marit. (Of course, she’s not the only royal mother to get behind the camera and let her children take the spotlight — Kate Middleton and Princess Victoria are known for their informal portraits of their kids.)

The Norway Palace also set up a congratulations book so well-wishers could leave messages for the princess online ahead of her confirmation this weekend.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and Prince Sverre Magnus
Although it’s rare for such a large gathering of royals, it’s hardly unheard of — perhaps bound by their unique duties, princes and princesses from around the world have become good friends and get together for special occasions…especially royal weddings!

Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark, Crown Princess Maxima Of Holland And Crown Princess Mette-Marit
At the 2010 wedding of Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Mary and Princess Mette-Marit stood alongside Princess Maxima (who is now queen) of the Netherlands — and Maxima couldn’t help but wipe away a tear as Daniel greeted his new mother-in-law, Queen Silvia.

Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Mary of Denmark and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Princess Martha Louise of Norway
A couple years later later, Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Mary of Denmark, and Princess Mette Marit of Norway  attended the wedding ceremony of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg.

Princess Mary of Denmark, Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, and Princess Martha Louise of Norway were spotted hanging out together in 2013 at the wedding of Sweden’s Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill. Dressed in colorful formal gowns topped with tiaras, the women were all smiles during their visit to Stockholm.

 

