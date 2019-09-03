Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, the oldest child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, had her confirmation service at the Royal Palace’s chapel in Oslo on Saturday.
The occasion brought together royals from around the world, as many serve as her godparents.
King Felipe of Spain and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, who are both godfathers, and godmother Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden posed for a portrait. Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, her aunt and godmother, was also present.
Dressed in a national costume, Ingrid Alexandra posed for a photo with grandfather King Harald and father Crown Prince Haakon.
Family photo time! Princess Ingrid Alexandra is surrounded by younger brother Prince Sverre Magnus, father Crown Prince Haakon, mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit and half-brother Marius Borg Hoiby.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra was all smiles at the confirmation ceremony, seated between her grandfather and father.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden lights candles at her goddaughter’s confirmation ceremony.
King Felipe of Spain also took on his godparent duties.
Prince Christian and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark join Prince Frederik, who is also one of Ingrid Alexandra’s godfathers.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra kneels in front of Vicar Karoline Astrup and Bishop Kari Veiteberg during her confirmation.
Prince Haakon and Princess Ingrid Alexandra wave to well-wishers outside the Royal Palace in Oslo.