Four Future Queens (and a Grand Duke!) Gather at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's Birthday Gala
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is celebrating her 18th birthday — and royals from around Europe are joining in for the fun.
Although the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is second in line to Norway's throne, turned 18 in January, celebrations were put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Friday, royals from different countries came together for a gala — complete with glamorous ballgowns and tiaras!
Ahead of the party, four future queens of Europe and a future grand duke gathered for a portrait. Princess Ingrid Alexandra took the center spot in a purple dress and the Boucheron Circlet Pearl Tiara, which originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother Princess Ingeborg of Sweden.
Standing in the back row are Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, 18, and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, 20 — both daughters and heirs of current kings.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra was seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden, 10, and Prince Charles of Luxembourg, 2.
While Princess Estelle sported a floral headband that perfectly matched her blue dress for the photo op, the other princesses sported tiaras — for the first time ever!
Princess Catharina Amalia wore the Dutch Star Tiara while Princess Elisabeth wore a sparkler that hasn't been seen before. Princess Ingrid Alexandra also wore the Boucheron Circlet Pearl Tiara in a series of portraits released on Friday to celebrate the occasion.
In addition to the portrait of the heirs and a family portrait, a big group picture was released. Featured in the group are a number of royals including Denmark's Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, Belgium's Queen Mathilde, Spain's King Felipe, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, the Netherlands' King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima and Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie.
Seated in the front row are Princess Ingrid Alexandra's grandparents, Queen Sonja and King Harald.
Ingrid Alexandra's recently engaged aunt Princess Märtha Louise of Norway also appeared in the photo with her soon-to-be groom Shaman Durek, a Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" whose celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek.
On Thursday, Norway's royal family kicked off the birthday festivities with a government celebration, a dinner at Deichman Bjoervika, Oslo's main library.