Four Future Queens (and a Grand Duke!) Gather at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's Birthday Gala

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front C) poses for a with (front L and R) Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of Luxembourg and (back LtoR) Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange and Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant on the occasion of a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022. - Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on January 21, 2022. The celebrations were postponed until June due to the infection situation and coronavirus restrictions.

Front (L to R): Princess Estelle, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Charles. Back (L to R) Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth | Credit: LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty