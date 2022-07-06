Queen Rania of Jordan's Daughter Princess Iman Is Engaged — See Her Dazzling Ring!
Princess Iman of Jordan is engaged!
On Wednesday, the Royal Hashemite Court officially announced the engagement of Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to New York financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.
"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," wrote the Court, "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."
"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness," the announcement continues.
Already looking the part of a princess bride, Iman wore a flowing white dress with an embellished collar in the couple's photo. Her diamond solitaire engagement ring is also on display in the official portrat.
Princess Iman, 25, is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan. She studied at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., following in the footsteps of her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, The National reported.
Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, according to The National. He works in finance in New York.
Proud mom Queen Rania posted the first public photo of the couple on Instagram to her nearly 7 million followers.
"Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I've cherished since the day you were born," the Queen wrote. "I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"