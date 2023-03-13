Princess Iman of Jordan's Bridal Style: All About Her Dior Gown and Surprise Tiara

Princess Iman married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, eight months after the Royal Hashemite Court announced their engagement

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on March 13, 2023 11:27 AM
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis . Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Princess Iman of Jordan is a timeless princess bride!

The 26-year-old daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a stunning royal wedding in Amman, Jordan on Sunday. Princess Iman glowed in a white wedding dress by Dior with a high illusion neckline and long sleeves cuffed with the same lace. The pattern matched the embroidery on her sweeping veil, which was tucked into her tiara.

The headpiece was somewhat of a surprise, as speculation swirled that Iman would wear her mother's Diamond Tiara after Queen Rania, 52, posted a photo of her daughter in the headpiece last week.

The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

The mother of the bride also wore Dior for the wedding, beaming in a pleated beige gown with a high neckline and elbow-length sleeves. While the bride's gown was bespoke, Harper's Bazaar Arabia reports that Rania's dress comes from the Autumn 2022 Couture collection.

"Just married !! All my deepest congratulations to the bride and the groom and long life to the Happy married couple👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️♥️," Dior Couture PR manager Mathilde Favier wrote on Instagram, confirming that the gowns were by the French fashion house.

The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
King Abdullah, Princess Iman, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis and Queen Rania. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Completing the look, Princess Iman wore dangling diamond earrings with her hair swept back into a low chignon with loose face-framing pieces.

Thermiotis, 28, was classic in a three-piece suit with a tie. Princess Iman walked down the aisle with her elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein, and exchanged rings with her groom during the intimate indoor ceremony, which brought the outdoors in with white spring branches and floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

"A day unlike any other. Thank you all for sharing in our joy," Queen Rania wrote on Instagram, posting photos from the royal wedding.

In this handout from the Jordanian Royal Court, The Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, who are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18. The wedding came one week after the Royal Hashemite Court revealed the date to the public.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023," the court said in a statement on social media on March 5, alongside a previously released engagement photo of Princess Iman and Thermiotis.

The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

The celebration came eight months after the court announced that the princess was engaged to the financier.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," wrote the Court last summer, "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."

A general view of The Royal Wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan
Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness," it continued.

Princess Iman is a graduate of the International Academy in Amman and Parson's School of Design in New York. Her husband was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and works in finance in New York.

This year will especially celebratory for the royal family of Jordan. Crown Prince Hussein is also engaged and set to wed his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif, on June 1.

